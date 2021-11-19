We Analyzed the Future Direction of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), Here is What We Found

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.77. The company’s stock price has collected -5.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Privia Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PRVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Privia Health Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.57, which is $14.49 above the current price. PRVA currently public float of 26.38M and currently shorts hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRVA was 481.69K shares.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA stocks went down by -5.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.25% and a quarterly performance of -0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.93% for Privia Health Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.31% for PRVA stocks with a simple moving average of -8.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $35 based on the research report published on September 27th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVA reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for PRVA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

PRVA Trading at 18.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares surge +29.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA fell by -5.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.26. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw -12.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Mehrotra Parth, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $30.67 back on Nov 16. After this action, Mehrotra Parth now owns 145,216 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $153,344 using the latest closing price.

Mehrotra Parth, the President and COO of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $30.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Mehrotra Parth is holding 145,216 shares at $232,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.11 for the present operating margin

+9.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at +3.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.97.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 22.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.66. Total debt to assets is 10.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.