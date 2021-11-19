We Analyzed the Future Direction of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), Here is What We Found

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.82. The company’s stock price has collected -1.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that FNB Receives Bank On Certification for eStyle Checking Account

Is It Worth Investing in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE :FNB) Right Now?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNB is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for F.N.B. Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.25, which is $1.82 above the current price. FNB currently public float of 316.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNB was 2.43M shares.

FNB’s Market Performance

FNB stocks went down by -1.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.39% and a quarterly performance of 8.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for F.N.B. Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.43% for FNB stocks with a simple moving average of 1.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FNB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

FNB Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.27. In addition, F.N.B. Corporation saw 30.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $11.81 back on Oct 27. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 51,818 shares of F.N.B. Corporation, valued at $9,448 using the latest closing price.

CAMPBELL WILLIAM B, the Director of F.N.B. Corporation, purchase 2,827 shares at $11.55 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that CAMPBELL WILLIAM B is holding 109,750 shares at $32,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for F.N.B. Corporation stands at +19.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.79. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), the company’s capital structure generated 61.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.95. Total debt to assets is 8.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.