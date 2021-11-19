We Analyzed the Future Direction of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA), Here is What We Found

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) went up by 8.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.02. The company’s stock price has collected 9.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that Avidity Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :RNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Avidity Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.40, which is $24.84 above the current price. RNA currently public float of 41.47M and currently shorts hold a 12.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNA was 323.20K shares.

RNA’s Market Performance

RNA stocks went up by 9.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.47% and a quarterly performance of 42.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for Avidity Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.34% for RNA stocks with a simple moving average of 24.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RNA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $50 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNA reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for RNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to RNA, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

RNA Trading at 22.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +32.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNA rose by +9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.57. In addition, Avidity Biosciences Inc. saw 12.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNA starting from RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc., valued at $14,400,000 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN ARTHUR A, the Chief Scientific Officer of Avidity Biosciences Inc., sale 20,100 shares at $28.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that LEVIN ARTHUR A is holding 1,330 shares at $565,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNA

Equity return is now at value -30.60, with -28.10 for asset returns.