Wall Street Pummels TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) After Recent Earnings Report

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.49. The company’s stock price has collected -11.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/01/21 that TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Income Before Discontinued Operations Of $2.5 Million And Adjusted EBITDA Of $15.0 Million

Is It Worth Investing in TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE :TTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTI is at 3.07.

TTI currently public float of 114.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTI was 1.33M shares.

TTI’s Market Performance

TTI stocks went down by -11.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.01% and a quarterly performance of 17.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 328.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for TETRA Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.56% for TTI stocks with a simple moving average of -4.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTI reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TTI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TTI, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

TTI Trading at -8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI fell by -11.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, TETRA Technologies Inc. saw 249.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from O’Brien Richard D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $3.82 back on Nov 05. After this action, O’Brien Richard D now owns 197,677 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc., valued at $95,622 using the latest closing price.

SANDERSON MATTHEW, the Senior Vice President of TETRA Technologies Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $3.13 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that SANDERSON MATTHEW is holding 260,614 shares at $23,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.31 for the present operating margin

+18.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at -7.14. The total capital return value is set at -1.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.