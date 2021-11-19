Wall Street Pummels Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) After Recent Earnings Report

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) went down by -4.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.04. The company’s stock price has collected -7.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/26/21 that With a cost of over $20 billion and decreased revenue due to no fans, how many billions will Tokyo lose on the Olympics?

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ :CCEP) Right Now?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCEP is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.58, which is $16.56 above the current price. CCEP currently public float of 201.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCEP was 974.90K shares.

CCEP’s Market Performance

CCEP stocks went down by -7.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.18% and a quarterly performance of -6.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.77% for CCEP stocks with a simple moving average of -6.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCEP reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for CCEP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2021.

CCEP Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP fell by -7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.40. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw 6.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.07 for the present operating margin

+34.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 119.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.40. Total debt to assets is 37.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.