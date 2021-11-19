Volcon Inc. (VLCN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) went up by 12.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.24. The company’s stock price has collected 19.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that Volcon Signs 10 New Leading Powersports Dealers In First Week After Attending Accelerate Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ :VLCN) Right Now?

VLCN currently public float of 10.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLCN was 881.80K shares.

VLCN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.41% for Volcon Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.96% for VLCN stocks with a simple moving average of 43.05% for the last 200 days.

VLCN Trading at 43.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.97%, as shares surge +86.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN rose by +19.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.36. In addition, Volcon Inc. saw 51.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLCN starting from James Adrian, who purchase 21,650 shares at the price of $15.57 back on Nov 17. After this action, James Adrian now owns 1,214,700 shares of Volcon Inc., valued at $337,122 using the latest closing price.

James Adrian, the Director of Volcon Inc., purchase 34,150 shares at $14.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that James Adrian is holding 1,193,050 shares at $488,345 based on the most recent closing price.