The Chart for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIPW) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIPW) went up by 28.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.20. The company’s stock price has collected 4.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :SHIPW) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of SHIPW was 205.25K shares.

SHIPW’s Market Performance

SHIPW stocks went up by 4.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.53% and a quarterly performance of -58.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 32.58% for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.11% for SHIPW stocks with a simple moving average of -54.93% for the last 200 days.

SHIPW Trading at -33.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHIPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.37%, as shares sank -45.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHIPW fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0309. In addition, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.