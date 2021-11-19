The Chart for ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) went up by 3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.08. The company’s stock price has collected -1.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that ReNew Power Announces Results for the Second Quarter (Q2 FY22) and First Half of Fiscal 2022, both ended September 30, 2021 (H1 FY22)

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ :RNW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ReNew Energy Global plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.35, which is $5.06 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of RNW was 935.44K shares.

RNW’s Market Performance

RNW stocks went down by -1.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.62% and a quarterly performance of 3.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for ReNew Energy Global plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.68% for RNW stocks with a simple moving average of -7.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2021.

RNW Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW fell by -1.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.57. In addition, ReNew Energy Global plc saw -14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.