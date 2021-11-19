Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.45. The company’s stock price has collected -9.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that Westwater Resources, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent for Sale of Battery Graphite

Is It Worth Investing in Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX :WWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWR is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Westwater Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $150.00. WWR currently public float of 34.51M and currently shorts hold a 6.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWR was 814.74K shares.

WWR’s Market Performance

WWR stocks went down by -9.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.72% and a quarterly performance of -7.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.14% for Westwater Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.03% for WWR stocks with a simple moving average of -28.85% for the last 200 days.

WWR Trading at -6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc. saw -34.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWR starting from Peacock Deborah A, who purchase 5,400 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Jul 07. After this action, Peacock Deborah A now owns 10,400 shares of Westwater Resources Inc., valued at $24,840 using the latest closing price.

VIGIL JEFFREY L., the Vice President and CFO of Westwater Resources Inc., purchase 1,750 shares at $4.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that VIGIL JEFFREY L. is holding 17,597 shares at $7,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

The total capital return value is set at -25.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.05.

Based on Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.63. Total debt to assets is 0.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.37.