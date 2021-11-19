Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) went down by -11.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.25. The company’s stock price has collected -15.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Adaptive Biotechnologies Receives Updated Medicare Coverage for its Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Assay, clonoSEQ(R) for Blood Cancer Patients

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ :ADPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.00, which is $27.4 above the current price. ADPT currently public float of 138.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADPT was 531.58K shares.

ADPT’s Market Performance

ADPT stocks went down by -15.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.71% and a quarterly performance of -6.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.26% for ADPT stocks with a simple moving average of -27.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADPT reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $74. The rating they have provided for ADPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ADPT, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

ADPT Trading at -17.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -15.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT fell by -15.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.89. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation saw -51.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from Cohen Chad M, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $33.93 back on Nov 10. After this action, Cohen Chad M now owns 21,604 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, valued at $169,650 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Chad M, the Chief Financial Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $36.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Cohen Chad M is holding 21,604 shares at $180,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155.33 for the present operating margin

+68.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stands at -148.63. The total capital return value is set at -20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.10. Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -18.10 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.67. Total debt to assets is 9.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.91.