KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) went down by -5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.81. The company’s stock price has collected -0.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that KULR Technology Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX :KULR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KULR is at -0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for KULR Technology Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.33, which is $0.92 above the current price. KULR currently public float of 63.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KULR was 1.47M shares.

KULR’s Market Performance

KULR stocks went down by -0.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.33% and a quarterly performance of 66.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 175.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.26% for KULR Technology Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.73% for KULR stocks with a simple moving average of 45.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KULR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KULR stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for KULR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KULR in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2021.

KULR Trading at 31.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +39.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc. saw 131.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KULR starting from Mo Michael, who sale 97,300 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Sep 16. After this action, Mo Michael now owns 21,234,925 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc., valued at $243,250 using the latest closing price.

Mo Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of KULR Technology Group Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Mo Michael is holding 21,332,225 shares at $6,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-375.09 for the present operating margin

+70.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for KULR Technology Group Inc. stands at -456.77. The total capital return value is set at -60.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.33. Equity return is now at value -161.40, with -108.80 for asset returns.

Based on KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.82. Total debt to assets is 26.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 258.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.