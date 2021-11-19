Is Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) a Keeper?

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) went up by 5.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $170.67. The company’s stock price has collected -6.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Kornit Digital Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ :KRNT) Right Now?

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 357.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRNT is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $177.43, which is $17.74 above the current price. KRNT currently public float of 45.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRNT was 262.39K shares.

KRNT’s Market Performance

KRNT stocks went down by -6.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.04% and a quarterly performance of 21.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Kornit Digital Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.60% for KRNT stocks with a simple moving average of 27.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRNT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for KRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRNT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $142 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRNT reach a price target of $147. The rating they have provided for KRNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to KRNT, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

KRNT Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRNT fell by -6.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.74. In addition, Kornit Digital Ltd. saw 73.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67 for the present operating margin

+46.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kornit Digital Ltd. stands at -2.41. The total capital return value is set at -0.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.18. Total debt to assets is 3.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.