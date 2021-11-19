Is Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) a Keeper?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) went up by 5.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.33. The company’s stock price has collected 6.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that 2021 Green Berets at Golden Bear Charity Tournament, Presented by Hilton Grand Vacations, Raises Over $175,000

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE :HGV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HGV is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.25, which is -$0.75 below the current price. HGV currently public float of 63.50M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HGV was 665.48K shares.

HGV’s Market Performance

HGV stocks went up by 6.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.72% and a quarterly performance of 43.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.98% for HGV stocks with a simple moving average of 27.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HGV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HGV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HGV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HGV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $62 based on the research report published on November 18th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HGV reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for HGV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to HGV, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

HGV Trading at 12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGV rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.70. In addition, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. saw 75.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGV starting from Corbin Charles R. Jr., who sale 17,526 shares at the price of $51.88 back on Nov 16. After this action, Corbin Charles R. Jr. now owns 90,306 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., valued at $909,249 using the latest closing price.

Silver Sherri A, the See Remarks of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., sale 10,446 shares at $44.50 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Silver Sherri A is holding 26,623 shares at $464,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.03 for the present operating margin

+11.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stands at -22.48. The total capital return value is set at -1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.22. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV), the company’s capital structure generated 532.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.19. Total debt to assets is 63.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 471.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.89.