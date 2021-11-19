Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) went up by 2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.51. The company’s stock price has collected 9.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/21 that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Appoints Jim Watkins Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BOOT) Right Now?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOOT is at 2.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $126.20, which is -$4.55 below the current price. BOOT currently public float of 29.50M and currently shorts hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOOT was 375.70K shares.

BOOT’s Market Performance

BOOT stocks went up by 9.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.88% and a quarterly performance of 57.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 229.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for Boot Barn Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.31% for BOOT stocks with a simple moving average of 62.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $135 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOOT reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $109. The rating they have provided for BOOT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 28th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to BOOT, setting the target price at $123 in the report published on October 28th of the current year.

BOOT Trading at 30.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +29.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT rose by +9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.91. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. saw 201.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from MACDONALD ANNE, who sale 975 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, MACDONALD ANNE now owns 8,158 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., valued at $121,875 using the latest closing price.

MACDONALD ANNE, the Director of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., sale 975 shares at $120.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that MACDONALD ANNE is holding 9,133 shares at $117,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.66 for the present operating margin

+32.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stands at +6.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.29. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), the company’s capital structure generated 83.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.60. Total debt to assets is 33.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.