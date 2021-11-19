i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) went up by 5.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that i3 Verticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IIIV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IIIV is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for i3 Verticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.25, which is $14.59 above the current price. IIIV currently public float of 21.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IIIV was 176.62K shares.

IIIV’s Market Performance

IIIV stocks went up by 1.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.75% and a quarterly performance of -17.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for i3 Verticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.59% for IIIV stocks with a simple moving average of -24.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IIIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IIIV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IIIV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IIIV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $34 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to IIIV, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

IIIV Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IIIV rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.46. In addition, i3 Verticals Inc. saw -32.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IIIV starting from MORGAN DAVID K., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $31.67 back on Jun 10. After this action, MORGAN DAVID K. now owns 7,000 shares of i3 Verticals Inc., valued at $95,010 using the latest closing price.

WILDS DAVID M, the Director of i3 Verticals Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $32.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that WILDS DAVID M is holding 0 shares at $6,566,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IIIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.24 for the present operating margin

+56.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for i3 Verticals Inc. stands at -0.28. The total capital return value is set at 2.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV), the company’s capital structure generated 58.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.84. Total debt to assets is 22.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.