Here’s Our Rant About Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) went down by -5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s stock price has collected -15.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Inuvo Announces Revenue Increase of 83% Year-Over-Year for the Third Quarter Ending September 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Inuvo Inc. (AMEX :INUV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INUV is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Inuvo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.36 above the current price. INUV currently public float of 102.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INUV was 1.05M shares.

INUV’s Market Performance

INUV stocks went down by -15.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.58% and a quarterly performance of -5.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Inuvo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.11% for INUV stocks with a simple moving average of -26.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INUV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to INUV, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

INUV Trading at -9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -14.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV fell by -15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7189. In addition, Inuvo Inc. saw 40.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INUV starting from PISARIS JOHN B, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Feb 19. After this action, PISARIS JOHN B now owns 398,310 shares of Inuvo Inc., valued at $29,000 using the latest closing price.

BARRETT DON WALKER III, the Chief Operating Officer of Inuvo Inc., sale 41,369 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that BARRETT DON WALKER III is holding 523,425 shares at $58,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.03 for the present operating margin

+60.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inuvo Inc. stands at -16.36. The total capital return value is set at -36.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.60. Equity return is now at value -21.70, with -16.60 for asset returns.

Based on Inuvo Inc. (INUV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.16. Total debt to assets is 2.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.