Here’s How Your Trade Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Aggressively Right Now

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went up by 2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $358.13. The company’s stock price has collected 6.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Zscaler Powers its Global Data Centers and Offices with 100% Renewable Energy

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ :ZS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZS is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Zscaler Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $324.91, which is -$53.87 below the current price. ZS currently public float of 80.35M and currently shorts hold a 8.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZS was 1.72M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stocks went up by 6.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.84% and a quarterly performance of 48.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 170.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Zscaler Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.54% for ZS stocks with a simple moving average of 58.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $410 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2021.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZS, setting the target price at $266 in the report published on September 30th of the current year.

ZS Trading at 23.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +19.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $333.80. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 83.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Sinha Amit, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $345.23 back on Nov 11. After this action, Sinha Amit now owns 254,252 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $2,416,638 using the latest closing price.

BLASING KAREN, the Director of Zscaler Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $348.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that BLASING KAREN is holding 1,763 shares at $697,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.81 for the present operating margin

+77.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -38.93. The total capital return value is set at -14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.40. Equity return is now at value -51.60, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc. (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 182.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 42.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 72.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.