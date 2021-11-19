Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Metacrine Inc. (MTCR)?

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) went up by 8.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Metacrine Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ :MTCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Metacrine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.10, which is $5.86 above the current price. MTCR currently public float of 20.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTCR was 1.12M shares.

MTCR’s Market Performance

MTCR stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -66.58% and a quarterly performance of -52.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.86% for Metacrine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.90% for MTCR stocks with a simple moving average of -71.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MTCR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MTCR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCR reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for MTCR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

MTCR Trading at -52.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares sank -67.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCR fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3450. In addition, Metacrine Inc. saw -84.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCR starting from venBio Global Strategic Fund, , who sale 540,667 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Oct 25. After this action, venBio Global Strategic Fund, now owns 2,443,421 shares of Metacrine Inc., valued at $805,972 using the latest closing price.

venBio Global Strategic Fund, , the 10% Owner of Metacrine Inc., sale 75,035 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that venBio Global Strategic Fund, is holding 2,984,088 shares at $122,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCR

The total capital return value is set at -47.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.23.

Based on Metacrine Inc. (MTCR), the company’s capital structure generated 12.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.08. Total debt to assets is 10.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.34.