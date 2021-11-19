Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) went up by 8.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.91. The company’s stock price has collected 1.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE :CPA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPA is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Copa Holdings S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $100.07, which is $17.22 above the current price. CPA currently public float of 31.55M and currently shorts hold a 9.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPA was 289.22K shares.

CPA’s Market Performance

CPA stocks went up by 1.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.10% and a quarterly performance of 9.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Copa Holdings S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.54% for CPA stocks with a simple moving average of -1.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPA stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for CPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $98 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPA reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for CPA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CPA, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

CPA Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPA rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.10. In addition, Copa Holdings S.A. saw 1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.20 for the present operating margin

-9.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copa Holdings S.A. stands at -75.79. The total capital return value is set at -7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.89. Equity return is now at value -29.40, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 36.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.