Can SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Remain Competitive?

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) went up by 8.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.41. The company’s stock price has collected 20.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that European Medicines Agency Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Recommends Approval of Tecovirimat

Is It Worth Investing in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SIGA) Right Now?

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIGA is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. SIGA currently public float of 41.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIGA was 265.76K shares.

SIGA’s Market Performance

SIGA stocks went up by 20.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.77% and a quarterly performance of 38.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for SIGA Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.44% for SIGA stocks with a simple moving average of 32.69% for the last 200 days.

SIGA Trading at 24.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +27.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGA rose by +20.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, SIGA Technologies Inc. saw 23.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.62 for the present operating margin

+88.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGA Technologies Inc. stands at +45.09. The total capital return value is set at 54.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.60. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.70.