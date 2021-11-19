Can AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Remain Competitive?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.77. The company’s stock price has collected -0.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Zonte identifies nickel, cobalt and gold mineralization at its Wings Point project and provides an update on the Gramalote legal case

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE :AU) Right Now?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AU is at 0.59.

The average price from analysts is $19.80, which is -$1.12 below the current price. AU currently public float of 412.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AU was 3.19M shares.

AU’s Market Performance

AU stocks went down by -0.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.33% and a quarterly performance of 30.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for AngloGold Ashanti Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.13% for AU stocks with a simple moving average of 3.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AU stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AU in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2021.

AU Trading at 16.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.57. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw -8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.25 for the present operating margin

+36.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at +21.37. The total capital return value is set at 31.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.39. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 27.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.