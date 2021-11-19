Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) went down by -7.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.89. The company’s stock price has collected -21.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Broadwind Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ :BWEN) Right Now?

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BWEN is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Broadwind Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.67, which is $4.67 above the current price. BWEN currently public float of 17.77M and currently shorts hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWEN was 644.63K shares.

BWEN’s Market Performance

BWEN stocks went down by -21.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.36% and a quarterly performance of -14.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.06% for Broadwind Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.97% for BWEN stocks with a simple moving average of -42.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWEN

Johnson Rice gave a rating of “Buy” to BWEN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

BWEN Trading at -9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWEN fell by -21.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Broadwind Inc. saw -66.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWEN starting from KUSHNER STEPHANIE K, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Nov 17. After this action, KUSHNER STEPHANIE K now owns 298,306 shares of Broadwind Inc., valued at $22,828 using the latest closing price.

KUSHNER STEPHANIE K, the Director of Broadwind Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that KUSHNER STEPHANIE K is holding 305,806 shares at $22,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.21 for the present operating margin

+8.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadwind Inc. stands at -0.75. The total capital return value is set at 0.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.29. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Broadwind Inc. (BWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 87.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.69. Total debt to assets is 29.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.