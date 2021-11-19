BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) went down by -10.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.19. The company’s stock price has collected -8.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 55 min ago that INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against BellRing Brands, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE :BRBR) Right Now?

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for BellRing Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.30, which is $11.92 above the current price. BRBR currently public float of 39.35M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRBR was 356.59K shares.

BRBR’s Market Performance

BRBR stocks went down by -8.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.66% and a quarterly performance of -24.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.48% for BellRing Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.57% for BRBR stocks with a simple moving average of -22.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRBR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BRBR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BRBR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $30 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to BRBR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

BRBR Trading at -22.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -15.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR fell by -18.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.30. In addition, BellRing Brands Inc. saw 0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from VITALE ROBERT V, who purchase 10,300 shares at the price of $29.10 back on Aug 09. After this action, VITALE ROBERT V now owns 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands Inc., valued at $299,745 using the latest closing price.

ROSENTHAL CRAIG L, the SVP, GC & SECRETARY of BellRing Brands Inc., purchase 1,725 shares at $29.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that ROSENTHAL CRAIG L is holding 1,725 shares at $50,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.79 for the present operating margin

+31.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for BellRing Brands Inc. stands at +2.38. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.