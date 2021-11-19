Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) went down by -26.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.78. The company’s stock price has collected -26.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that Amtech Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :ASYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASYS is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Amtech Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.67, which is $3.47 above the current price. ASYS currently public float of 13.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASYS was 105.31K shares.

ASYS’s Market Performance

ASYS stocks went down by -26.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.67% and a quarterly performance of 15.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for Amtech Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.86% for ASYS stocks with a simple moving average of 3.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASYS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ASYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASYS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASYS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ASYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 12th, 2021.

ASYS Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASYS fell by -26.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.29. In addition, Amtech Systems Inc. saw 75.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASYS starting from WHANG JONG S, who sale 36,667 shares at the price of $10.24 back on Sep 08. After this action, WHANG JONG S now owns 70,681 shares of Amtech Systems Inc., valued at $375,580 using the latest closing price.

Averick Robert M, the Director of Amtech Systems Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $9.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Averick Robert M is holding 260,000 shares at $24,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.99 for the present operating margin

+37.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amtech Systems Inc. stands at -5.97. The total capital return value is set at -0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.25. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.24.