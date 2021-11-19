A Lesson to Learn: Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.54. The company’s stock price has collected 0.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/21 that Murphy USA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE :MUSA) Right Now?

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MUSA is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Murphy USA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $166.40, which is -$10.39 below the current price. MUSA currently public float of 23.67M and currently shorts hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MUSA was 209.02K shares.

MUSA’s Market Performance

MUSA stocks went up by 0.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.66% and a quarterly performance of 16.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Murphy USA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.38% for MUSA stocks with a simple moving average of 24.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MUSA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MUSA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MUSA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $165 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MUSA reach a price target of $127. The rating they have provided for MUSA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 01st, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MUSA, setting the target price at $143 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

MUSA Trading at 9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUSA rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.87. In addition, Murphy USA Inc. saw 39.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MUSA starting from HATTEN TERRY P., who sale 666 shares at the price of $179.52 back on Nov 09. After this action, HATTEN TERRY P. now owns 2,757 shares of Murphy USA Inc., valued at $119,560 using the latest closing price.

CHUMLEY ROBERT J, the SVP, Marketing of Murphy USA Inc., sale 2,750 shares at $148.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that CHUMLEY ROBERT J is holding 1,374 shares at $407,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MUSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.97 for the present operating margin

+6.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Murphy USA Inc. stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 28.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.33. Equity return is now at value 44.40, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA), the company’s capital structure generated 147.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.52. Total debt to assets is 42.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.93 and the total asset turnover is 4.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.