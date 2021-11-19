A Lesson to Learn: LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL)

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.31. The company’s stock price has collected 8.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that LG Display Invites Everyone to Duet with Pink Sweat$ for Latest OLED Bliss Campaign

Is It Worth Investing in LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE :LPL) Right Now?

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPL is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for LG Display Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.60, which is $1.98 above the current price. LPL currently public float of 444.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPL was 882.10K shares.

LPL’s Market Performance

LPL stocks went up by 8.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.31% and a quarterly performance of 10.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.53% for LG Display Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.72% for LPL stocks with a simple moving average of -3.44% for the last 200 days.

LPL Trading at 14.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +22.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPL rose by +8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.43. In addition, LG Display Co. Ltd. saw 10.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

+10.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for LG Display Co. Ltd. stands at -0.37. The total capital return value is set at -0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.39. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL), the company’s capital structure generated 124.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.38. Total debt to assets is 40.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.