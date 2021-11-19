A Lesson to Learn: Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII)

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) went up by 2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.69. The company’s stock price has collected 4.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Energy Recovery Announces Retrofit of Palm Jumeirah with PX PowerTrain(TM)

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ :ERII) Right Now?

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 109.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERII is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Energy Recovery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.50, which is $3.11 above the current price. ERII currently public float of 50.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERII was 383.07K shares.

ERII’s Market Performance

ERII stocks went up by 4.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.46% and a quarterly performance of 23.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 124.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for Energy Recovery Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.22% for ERII stocks with a simple moving average of 19.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERII

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to ERII, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ERII Trading at 14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +24.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERII rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.45. In addition, Energy Recovery Inc. saw 71.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERII starting from Lorentzen Ole Peter, who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $20.81 back on Sep 15. After this action, Lorentzen Ole Peter now owns 5,155,239 shares of Energy Recovery Inc., valued at $31,215,000 using the latest closing price.

Foda Sherif, the Director of Energy Recovery Inc., sale 5,595 shares at $21.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Foda Sherif is holding 4,812 shares at $120,822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.52 for the present operating margin

+77.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Recovery Inc. stands at +22.18. The total capital return value is set at 20.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.72. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII), the company’s capital structure generated 10.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.34. Total debt to assets is 8.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.03.