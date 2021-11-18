Wall Street Pummels Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) After Recent Earnings Report

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) went down by -14.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected -7.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Lantronix Prices Underwritten Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ :LTRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LTRX is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lantronix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.69, which is $5.03 above the current price. LTRX currently public float of 19.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTRX was 259.07K shares.

LTRX’s Market Performance

LTRX stocks went down by -7.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.88% and a quarterly performance of 88.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.28% for Lantronix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.19% for LTRX stocks with a simple moving average of 35.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $11 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTRX reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for LTRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to LTRX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 18th of the previous year.

LTRX Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares surge +7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRX fell by -8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, Lantronix Inc. saw 102.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRX starting from FOLINO PAUL F, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $5.38 back on May 21. After this action, FOLINO PAUL F now owns 26,468 shares of Lantronix Inc., valued at $21,502 using the latest closing price.

Pickle Paul H, the President & CEO of Lantronix Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $4.96 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Pickle Paul H is holding 215,427 shares at $198,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.78 for the present operating margin

+41.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantronix Inc. stands at -5.66. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.97. Equity return is now at value -10.10, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lantronix Inc. (LTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 13.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.54. Total debt to assets is 8.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.