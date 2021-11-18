Wall Street Pummels Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) After Recent Earnings Report

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.49. The company’s stock price has collected -9.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE :ENIC) Right Now?

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENIC is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Enel Chile S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3369.79, which is $2.82 above the current price. ENIC currently public float of 496.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENIC was 765.18K shares.

ENIC’s Market Performance

ENIC stocks went down by -9.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.32% and a quarterly performance of -18.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Enel Chile S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.55% for ENIC stocks with a simple moving average of -34.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENIC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ENIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENIC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.74 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2021.

ENIC Trading at -13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -17.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENIC fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Enel Chile S.A. saw -48.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.94 for the present operating margin

+29.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enel Chile S.A. stands at -2.00. The total capital return value is set at 10.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.84. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC), the company’s capital structure generated 85.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.04. Total debt to assets is 35.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.