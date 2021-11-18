Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) went up by 11.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.95. The company’s stock price has collected 7.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that Varex Announces Record Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ :VREX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VREX is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Varex Imaging Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $38.25, which is $7.2 above the current price. VREX currently public float of 39.11M and currently shorts hold a 8.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VREX was 299.66K shares.

VREX’s Market Performance

VREX stocks went up by 7.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.05% and a quarterly performance of 10.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Varex Imaging Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.50% for VREX stocks with a simple moving average of 17.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VREX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for VREX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VREX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $41 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to VREX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

VREX Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VREX rose by +7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.34. In addition, Varex Imaging Corporation saw 80.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VREX starting from Honeysett Kimberley E., who sale 2,970 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Apr 30. After this action, Honeysett Kimberley E. now owns 3,363 shares of Varex Imaging Corporation, valued at $71,280 using the latest closing price.

NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER, the Director of Varex Imaging Corporation, sale 4,264 shares at $23.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER is holding 24,572 shares at $101,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.36 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varex Imaging Corporation stands at -7.84. The total capital return value is set at -1.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.67. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX), the company’s capital structure generated 107.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.78. Total debt to assets is 42.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.