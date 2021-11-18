The Chart for CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) went down by -21.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s stock price has collected -34.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that CNFinance to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE :CNF) Right Now?

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CNFinance Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.10, which is $1.18 above the current price. CNF currently public float of 33.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNF was 196.22K shares.

CNF’s Market Performance

CNF stocks went down by -34.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.47% and a quarterly performance of -19.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.76% for CNFinance Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.18% for CNF stocks with a simple moving average of -16.74% for the last 200 days.

CNF Trading at -35.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.38%, as shares sank -36.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNF fell by -34.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, CNFinance Holdings Limited saw -21.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.04 for the present operating margin

+78.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNFinance Holdings Limited stands at +5.79. The total capital return value is set at 8.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.91. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF), the company’s capital structure generated 166.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.54. Total debt to assets is 51.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.