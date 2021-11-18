The Chart for Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) went down by -9.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.60. The company’s stock price has collected 10.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that Camtek Announces Proposed Private Offering of $140 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026

Is It Worth Investing in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ :CAMT) Right Now?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAMT is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Camtek Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.60, which is $3.66 above the current price. CAMT currently public float of 26.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAMT was 168.20K shares.

CAMT’s Market Performance

CAMT stocks went up by 10.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.70% and a quarterly performance of 32.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 140.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Camtek Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.13% for CAMT stocks with a simple moving average of 20.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CAMT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CAMT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAMT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CAMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CAMT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

CAMT Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMT fell by -4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.63. In addition, Camtek Ltd. saw 116.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+46.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camtek Ltd. stands at +13.97. The total capital return value is set at 12.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.93. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Based on Camtek Ltd. (CAMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.62. Total debt to assets is 0.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.