Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Just Got Our Attention

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.35. The company’s stock price has collected 4.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that GreenBox POS Appoints Jacqueline B. Reynolds as Chief Marketing Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ :SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SFM is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.88, which is $1.01 above the current price. SFM currently public float of 109.75M and currently shorts hold a 17.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFM was 1.95M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM stocks went up by 4.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.63% and a quarterly performance of 1.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.32% for SFM stocks with a simple moving average of 1.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFM reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for SFM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to SFM, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

SFM Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.27. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 24.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Neal John Scott, who sale 4,840 shares at the price of $24.74 back on Aug 11. After this action, Neal John Scott now owns 35,362 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $119,742 using the latest closing price.

Sinclair Jack, the Chief Executive Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 26,553 shares at $26.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Sinclair Jack is holding 218,587 shares at $694,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+34.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 166.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.47. Total debt to assets is 46.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 328.74 and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.