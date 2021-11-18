Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) went up by 3.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s stock price has collected 7.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Lion Signs Letter of Intent with New Full Rich to Invest in Tajikistan’s Digital Mining Project

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ :LGHL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lion Group Holding Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LGHL currently public float of 18.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGHL was 988.01K shares.

LGHL’s Market Performance

LGHL stocks went up by 7.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.30% and a quarterly performance of 38.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.84% for Lion Group Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.67% for LGHL stocks with a simple moving average of -10.73% for the last 200 days.

LGHL Trading at 17.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL rose by +4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw 8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.37 for the present operating margin

+71.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lion Group Holding Ltd. stands at -25.18. The total capital return value is set at -24.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.76.

Based on Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL), the company’s capital structure generated 11.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.66. Total debt to assets is 4.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.