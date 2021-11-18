EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Just Got Our Attention

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that EVO Payments and Oracle Expand Global Partnership to Include Xstore POS, Simphony POS and Opera, Enhancing Checkout Experience for Hospitality and Retail Merchants

Is It Worth Investing in EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ :EVOP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVOP is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for EVO Payments Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.88, which is $3.21 above the current price. EVOP currently public float of 46.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVOP was 276.20K shares.

EVOP’s Market Performance

EVOP stocks went up by 1.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.42% and a quarterly performance of -5.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.30% for EVO Payments Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.71% for EVOP stocks with a simple moving average of -10.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVOP stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for EVOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVOP in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $35 based on the research report published on March 19th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVOP reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for EVOP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to EVOP, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

EVOP Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVOP rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.69. In addition, EVO Payments Inc. saw -11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVOP starting from KELLY JAMES G, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $26.45 back on Aug 10. After this action, KELLY JAMES G now owns 0 shares of EVO Payments Inc., valued at $396,750 using the latest closing price.

KELLY JAMES G, the CEO of EVO Payments Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KELLY JAMES G is holding 87,510 shares at $264,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.14 for the present operating margin

+61.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for EVO Payments Inc. stands at -0.38. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.42. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.