Can Mattel Inc. (MAT) Remain Competitive?

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.31. The company’s stock price has collected 0.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that Amazon Announces More Deals Than Ever Before for Its 48-Hour Black Friday Event

Is It Worth Investing in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ :MAT) Right Now?

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAT is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Mattel Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.20, which is $4.48 above the current price. MAT currently public float of 348.86M and currently shorts hold a 6.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAT was 2.88M shares.

MAT’s Market Performance

MAT stocks went up by 0.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.76% and a quarterly performance of 8.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Mattel Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.34% for MAT stocks with a simple moving average of 10.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $22 based on the research report published on October 04th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAT reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for MAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to MAT, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

MAT Trading at 11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.71. In addition, Mattel Inc. saw 30.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.02 for the present operating margin

+47.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel Inc. stands at +2.76. The total capital return value is set at 11.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.46. Equity return is now at value 110.40, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 534.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.23. Total debt to assets is 57.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 520.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.