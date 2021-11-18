Buy or Sell KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) went down by -6.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.08. The company’s stock price has collected -8.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that Acura Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ :KMPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMPH is at 3.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for KemPharm Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is $10.65 above the current price. KMPH currently public float of 31.20M and currently shorts hold a 10.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMPH was 397.66K shares.

KMPH’s Market Performance

KMPH stocks went down by -8.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.83% and a quarterly performance of -6.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.33% for KemPharm Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.07% for KMPH stocks with a simple moving average of -17.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KMPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KMPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMPH reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for KMPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

KMPH Trading at -10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMPH fell by -8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, KemPharm Inc. saw -25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMPH starting from Clifton R. LaDuane, who purchase 215 shares at the price of $9.38 back on Sep 29. After this action, Clifton R. LaDuane now owns 4,730 shares of KemPharm Inc., valued at $2,017 using the latest closing price.

Clifton R. LaDuane, the CFO, Secretary & Treasurer of KemPharm Inc., purchase 935 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Clifton R. LaDuane is holding 4,515 shares at $8,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.98 for the present operating margin

+88.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for KemPharm Inc. stands at -96.03. The total capital return value is set at -99.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -311.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.