Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) went up by 2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.81. The company’s stock price has collected -3.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Makes Additional $3.5 Million Investment to Further Advance Las Vegas Project with LVH Holdings LLC

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :BLMN) Right Now?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.64, which is $8.92 above the current price. BLMN currently public float of 88.05M and currently shorts hold a 17.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLMN was 2.05M shares.

BLMN’s Market Performance

BLMN stocks went down by -3.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.39% and a quarterly performance of -16.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for Bloomin’ Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.53% for BLMN stocks with a simple moving average of -22.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BLMN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 03rd of the current year.

BLMN Trading at -14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.24. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw 3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from Lefferts Kelly, who sale 8,843 shares at the price of $29.22 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lefferts Kelly now owns 28,224 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $258,392 using the latest closing price.

Scarlett Gregg, the EVP & COO of Casual Dining of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 135,929 shares at $30.73 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Scarlett Gregg is holding 65,189 shares at $4,176,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+6.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stands at -5.01. The total capital return value is set at -1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.77. Equity return is now at value 161.30, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 58,653.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.83. Total debt to assets is 63.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53,454.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.