A Lesson to Learn: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.75. The company’s stock price has collected 1.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/13/21 that 5 infrastructure stocks to buy now that Biden’s bill has been passed, according to Jefferies

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSC is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.27, which is $4.28 above the current price. WSC currently public float of 164.12M and currently shorts hold a 8.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSC was 2.16M shares.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC stocks went up by 1.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.66% and a quarterly performance of 45.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.67% for WSC stocks with a simple moving average of 33.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for WSC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WSC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to WSC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

WSC Trading at 18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.96. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw 68.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Robertson Stephen, who sale 23,789,858 shares at the price of $28.20 back on Sep 14. After this action, Robertson Stephen now owns 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $670,873,996 using the latest closing price.

Sapphire Holding S.a r.l., the 10% Owner of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., sale 23,789,858 shares at $28.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Sapphire Holding S.a r.l. is holding 0 shares at $670,873,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.94 for the present operating margin

+44.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stands at +5.17. The total capital return value is set at 7.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.97. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.79. Total debt to assets is 48.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.