We Analyzed the Future Direction of Impinj Inc. (PI), Here is What We Found

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) went up by 6.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.42. The company’s stock price has collected 11.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that Impinj, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $250 Million of 1.125% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027

Is It Worth Investing in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ :PI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PI is at 2.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Impinj Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $76.43, which is -$11.52 below the current price. PI currently public float of 23.19M and currently shorts hold a 6.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PI was 262.95K shares.

PI’s Market Performance

PI stocks went up by 11.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.91% and a quarterly performance of 76.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 142.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Impinj Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.71% for PI stocks with a simple moving average of 54.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $69 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PI reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for PI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PI, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

PI Trading at 40.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +56.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI rose by +11.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.33. In addition, Impinj Inc. saw 103.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $78.87 back on Nov 04. After this action, DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. now owns 619,998 shares of Impinj Inc., valued at $1,577,466 using the latest closing price.

DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., the Chief Executive Officer of Impinj Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $78.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. is holding 276,421 shares at $788,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.03 for the present operating margin

+46.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc. stands at -37.38. The total capital return value is set at -21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.77. Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Based on Impinj Inc. (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 67.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.24. Total debt to assets is 35.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.21.