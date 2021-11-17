We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX), Here is What We Found

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) went up by 5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.15. The company’s stock price has collected 7.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CDTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDTX is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.88, which is $4.2 above the current price. CDTX currently public float of 33.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDTX was 459.45K shares.

CDTX’s Market Performance

CDTX stocks went up by 7.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.82% and a quarterly performance of -5.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.53% for CDTX stocks with a simple moving average of -18.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with WBB Securities repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to WBB Securities is $6.25 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2021.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDTX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CDTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDTX, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

CDTX Trading at -9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX rose by +7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5785. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw -16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Stein Jeffrey, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Nov 12. After this action, Stein Jeffrey now owns 465,878 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $79,530 using the latest closing price.

Shah Preetam, the CFO & CBO of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Shah Preetam is holding 20,000 shares at $30,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-595.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stands at -620.48. The total capital return value is set at -210.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -302.57. Equity return is now at value -694.60, with -82.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 74.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.