Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) went up by 5.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.59. The company’s stock price has collected 7.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that Synchronoss to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Is It Worth Investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SNCR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNCR is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.71, which is $2.82 above the current price. SNCR currently public float of 78.63M and currently shorts hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNCR was 502.48K shares.

SNCR’s Market Performance

SNCR stocks went up by 7.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.44% and a quarterly performance of 17.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.59% for Synchronoss Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.68% for SNCR stocks with a simple moving average of -8.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SNCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNCR reach a price target of $5.25. The rating they have provided for SNCR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to SNCR, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

SNCR Trading at 18.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +27.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCR rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. saw -38.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCR starting from Miller Jeffrey George, who sale 2,269 shares at the price of $2.44 back on Nov 03. After this action, Miller Jeffrey George now owns 292,054 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., valued at $5,548 using the latest closing price.

Ferraro Lou, the EVP and CHRO of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., sale 307 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Ferraro Lou is holding 43,740 shares at $768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.94 for the present operating margin

+43.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stands at -3.67. The total capital return value is set at -9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.23. Equity return is now at value -103.30, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR), the company’s capital structure generated 22.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.64. Total debt to assets is 13.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.