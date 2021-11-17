Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went up by 4.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $214.46. The company’s stock price has collected 8.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces release date for third quarter 2021 results: Thursday, November 18(th) 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE :WSM) Right Now?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSM is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $193.53, which is -$24.51 below the current price. WSM currently public float of 73.59M and currently shorts hold a 8.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSM was 960.64K shares.

WSM’s Market Performance

WSM stocks went up by 8.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.38% and a quarterly performance of 36.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 131.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Williams-Sonoma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.41% for WSM stocks with a simple moving average of 32.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $142 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSM reach a price target of $154, previously predicting the price at $193. The rating they have provided for WSM stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to WSM, setting the target price at $179 in the report published on July 16th of the current year.

WSM Trading at 18.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +19.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.24. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw 117.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from ALBER LAURA, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $208.71 back on Nov 12. After this action, ALBER LAURA now owns 469,236 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $3,130,654 using the latest closing price.

ALBER LAURA, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $171.55 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that ALBER LAURA is holding 484,236 shares at $1,715,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 31.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.19. Equity return is now at value 65.30, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.16. Total debt to assets is 32.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.