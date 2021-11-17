Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sun Communities Inc. (SUI)

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.98. The company’s stock price has collected 1.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Sun RV Resorts Rebrands to Sun Outdoors, Redefining the Outdoor Travel Experience

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE :SUI) Right Now?

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUI is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sun Communities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $222.50, which is $24.12 above the current price. SUI currently public float of 114.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUI was 547.02K shares.

SUI’s Market Performance

SUI stocks went up by 1.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.47% and a quarterly performance of 0.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for Sun Communities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.54% for SUI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SUI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SUI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $232 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUI reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for SUI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to SUI, setting the target price at $162 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

SUI Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUI rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.31. In addition, Sun Communities Inc. saw 29.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUI starting from SHIFFMAN GARY A, who purchase 129,486 shares at the price of $197.42 back on Aug 16. After this action, SHIFFMAN GARY A now owns 1,173,670 shares of Sun Communities Inc., valued at $25,563,126 using the latest closing price.

McLaren John Bandini, the Pres & COO of Sun Communities Inc., sale 11,111 shares at $198.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that McLaren John Bandini is holding 152,816 shares at $2,200,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+20.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Communities Inc. stands at +9.36. The total capital return value is set at 1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.47. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Communities Inc. (SUI), the company’s capital structure generated 83.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.53. Total debt to assets is 42.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.