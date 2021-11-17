Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) went down by -11.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.48. The company’s stock price has collected -11.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Kelso Technologies Inc. Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX :KIQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kelso Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.30. KIQ currently public float of 52.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIQ was 1.07M shares.

KIQ’s Market Performance

KIQ stocks went down by -11.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.15% and a quarterly performance of 14.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.60% for Kelso Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.33% for KIQ stocks with a simple moving average of -17.42% for the last 200 days.

KIQ Trading at -5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIQ fell by -11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7003. In addition, Kelso Technologies Inc. saw 13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.