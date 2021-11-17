Histogen Inc. (HSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) went down by -8.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.98. The company’s stock price has collected -18.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Histogen Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ :HSTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Histogen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.70, which is $2.13 above the current price. HSTO currently public float of 38.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSTO was 398.86K shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stocks went down by -18.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.24% and a quarterly performance of -26.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.05% for Histogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.45% for HSTO stocks with a simple moving average of -42.26% for the last 200 days.

HSTO Trading at -23.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -21.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO fell by -18.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6914. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw -24.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSTO starting from Pascoe Richard W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Mar 30. After this action, Pascoe Richard W now owns 30,000 shares of Histogen Inc., valued at $22,800 using the latest closing price.

Pascoe Richard W, the President, CEO & Director of Histogen Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Pascoe Richard W is holding 10,000 shares at $12,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-568.92 for the present operating margin

+48.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Histogen Inc. stands at -911.56. The total capital return value is set at -71.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.92.

Based on Histogen Inc. (HSTO), the company’s capital structure generated 67.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.41. Total debt to assets is 35.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.