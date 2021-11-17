Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (SNII)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) went up by 7.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.62. The company’s stock price has collected 3.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that Trinity Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE :SNII) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SNII currently public float of 34.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNII was 787.01K shares.

SNII’s Market Performance

SNII stocks went up by 3.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.45% and a quarterly performance of 15.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.17% for SNII stocks with a simple moving average of 13.72% for the last 200 days.

SNII Trading at 12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +11.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNII rose by +3.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.43. In addition, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. saw 13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNII

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.