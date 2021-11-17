Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP)

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) went down by -20.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.44. The company’s stock price has collected -21.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that Compass Minerals Reports Third-Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE :CMP) Right Now?

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMP is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Compass Minerals International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.86, which is $13.85 above the current price. CMP currently public float of 33.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMP was 258.53K shares.

CMP’s Market Performance

CMP stocks went down by -21.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.11% and a quarterly performance of -12.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Compass Minerals International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.79% for CMP stocks with a simple moving average of -14.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMP stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CMP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CMP in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMP reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for CMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CMP, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

CMP Trading at -16.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -21.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMP fell by -21.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.40. In addition, Compass Minerals International Inc. saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMP starting from Schuller George John JR, who sale 13,059 shares at the price of $67.67 back on Sep 07. After this action, Schuller George John JR now owns 9,226 shares of Compass Minerals International Inc., valued at $883,703 using the latest closing price.

Yoder Amy, the Director of Compass Minerals International Inc., sale 1,250 shares at $70.72 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Yoder Amy is holding 3,330 shares at $88,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+21.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Minerals International Inc. stands at +4.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.27. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP), the company’s capital structure generated 361.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.35. Total debt to assets is 60.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 355.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.