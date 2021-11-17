Here’s Our Rant About MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI)

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) went down by -5.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2020.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that MercadoLibre, Inc. Announces Pricing of Equity Offering

Is It Worth Investing in MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ :MELI) Right Now?

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 968.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MELI is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for MercadoLibre Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2110.00, which is $535.0 above the current price. MELI currently public float of 45.36M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MELI was 360.88K shares.

MELI’s Market Performance

MELI stocks went down by -9.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.21% and a quarterly performance of -13.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for MercadoLibre Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.62% for MELI stocks with a simple moving average of -3.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MELI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MELI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for MELI by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for MELI in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $2100 based on the research report published on October 25th of the current year 2021.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MELI reach a price target of $1900. The rating they have provided for MELI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 09th, 2021.

MELI Trading at -7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MELI fell by -9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,564.43. In addition, MercadoLibre Inc. saw -7.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MELI starting from Dubugras Henrique Vasoncelos, who purchase 845 shares at the price of $1783.32 back on Aug 18. After this action, Dubugras Henrique Vasoncelos now owns 845 shares of MercadoLibre Inc., valued at $1,506,907 using the latest closing price.

Calemzuk Emiliano, the Director of MercadoLibre Inc., sale 178 shares at $1850.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Calemzuk Emiliano is holding 225 shares at $329,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.21 for the present operating margin

+41.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MercadoLibre Inc. stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), the company’s capital structure generated 103.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.84. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.