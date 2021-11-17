Here’s How Your Trade Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Aggressively Right Now

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) went up by 6.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.82. The company’s stock price has collected 10.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Hayward Holdings Pool Stats Survey Reveals Demand for All Things Pools Through 2022 and Beyond

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 100.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Hayward Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.44, which is $1.33 above the current price. HAYW currently public float of 230.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAYW was 795.52K shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW stocks went up by 10.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.94% and a quarterly performance of 30.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Hayward Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.42% for HAYW stocks with a simple moving average of 25.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

HAYW Trading at 21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +22.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +10.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.33. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 62.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from ROETKEN RICK, who sale 64,282 shares at the price of $25.20 back on Nov 10. After this action, ROETKEN RICK now owns 176,588 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $1,620,061 using the latest closing price.

ROETKEN RICK, the President, North America of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 133,400 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that ROETKEN RICK is holding 176,588 shares at $3,336,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.44 for the present operating margin

+41.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +0.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.03.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 162.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.85. Total debt to assets is 49.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 621.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.72.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.